Suspect in custody after 3 women found dead in southern Utah

Originally Published: 05 MAR 26 08:30 ET

Updated: 05 MAR 26 10:40 ET

By Holly Yan, CNN

(CNN) — Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with the death investigations of three women whose bodies were found Wednesday in Wayne County, Utah, a neighboring sheriff’s office said Thursday.

“We have received confirmation that a suspect in the Wayne County homicides was captured early this morning,” the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office said. “The suspect is in law enforcement custody.”

There are no additional suspects, the Utah Department of Public Safety told CNN affiliate KUTV. CNN has reached out to Utah DPS for additional information.

Investigators had asked the public to help locate a 2022 white Subaru Outback in connection with the case.

The grisly discoveries of the bodies spurred a multi-county manhunt, prompting schools to shut down and businesses to shutter while an unknown killer was on the loose.

Authorities received a call Wednesday afternoon about “two deceased females located on a hiking trail” in Wayne County, the Utah Department of Public Safety said.

“During the course of the investigation, a third victim was located deceased at a residence in Wayne County,” the agency said.

The three women were in their 30s, 60s and 80s. Their names have not been publicly released as authorities try to notify their relatives, DPS said.

Wayne County, about 200 miles south of Salt Lake City, is sparsely populated with about 2,500 residents, according to the US Census. But the area is popular with hiking and outdoor enthusiasts because of nearby Capitol Reef National Park, Canyonlands National Park and Fishlake National Forest.

Officials describe the case as a “homicide investigation.” But they have not said how the three women died or whether there is any connection between the bodies found on the hiking trail and the body found in the home.

“Multiple scenes are being investigated and processed in Torrey and the surrounding areas,” Utah DPS said Wednesday.

Before Thursday’s arrest, authorities urged residents to be vigilant and “take extra precautions, such as locking doors, remaining at home or with others,” DPS said. “Please report any suspicious activity to 911.”

The Wayne Community Health Center, Kazan Memorial Clinic and Wayne County Courthouse in Loa closed because of the manhunt earlier Thursday, CNN affiliate KSL reported.

The Wayne County School District announced it would be closed for the rest of the week. The district said it “will also have counselors in place to support students when we are back in session next week.”

CNN’s Cheri Mossburg and Andi Babineau contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.