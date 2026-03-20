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Planned power outage to affect much of Rigby tonight

MGN
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New
Published 3:24 PM

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a planned power outage is set to impact a significant portion of Rigby starting tonight at 10:00 PM.

According to a JCSO post on Facebook, Rocky Mountain Power crews will be performing essential upgrades to the Rigby substation. Power is expected to be fully restored by 4:00 AM tomorrow.

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