1 dead, 1 injured in south-central Idaho house fire

AP Idaho

BUHL, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in south-central Idaho say an 87-year-old man has died in a house fire. The Twin Falls County coroner’s office tells The Times-News that James J. Kodesh Sr. died from smoke inhalation in the house fire early Wednesday at the Arrow R Mobile Home Park in Buhl. Authorities say his son, James J. Kodesh Jr., was flown to the Intermountain Burn Center at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. Authorities say the fire was reported at about 1 a.m.