Crews recover body of man who fell in Lake Coeur d’Alene

AP Idaho

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s office says search crews have recovered the body of a man who disappeared in Lake Coeur d’Alene on Sunday. The Coeur d’Alene Press reports the sheriff’s office didn’t release the man’s name but described him as being in his 40s. His body was found about 200 yards from shore. Investigators said the man wasn’t wearing a life jacket and had been drinking when he fell off a boat into the water Sunday afternoon, and that because of the wind and water conditions he wasn’t able to make it back to the boat.