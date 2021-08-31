Seattle Children’s Hospital confirms 1st COVID-19 death

AP Idaho

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Children’s Hospital has confirmed its first patient death from COVID-19. The Seattle Times reports the announcement Tuesday comes as hospital leaders throughout the state warn of growing numbers of infections in children. Dr. John McGuire, chief of Seattle Children’s division of pediatrics critical care medicine, said in a statement that the patient died last week, “despite the extraordinary efforts of the care team.” He did not provide the child’s age or date of death.