Man arrested in cold case rapes of women after DNA link

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — An eastern Washington man has been arrested in the rapes of women in Pullman nearly two decades ago after authorities say DNA linked him to the crimes. KREM-TV reports Kenneth Downing of Elk has been charged with rape, assault, burglary and other alleged crimes. Downing’s bail was set at $5 million. the 47-year-old was arrested Thursday at a construction site in Spokane after Pullman police say his DNA matched evidence collected at multiple crime scenes. It wasn’t immediately known if Downing has an attorney to comment on his behalf.