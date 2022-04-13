Space Needle celebrates 60th with painting contest

By AMANDA ZHOU

The Seattle Times

SEATTLE (AP) — The Space Needle will be painted “Galaxy Gold” for its 60th anniversary, the original color when the Seattle landmark debuted at the Seattle World’s Fair in 1962. The Seattle Times reports the tower also got a fresh coat of gold for its 50th anniversary. This time around, the Needle is holding a contest for five winners to help paint it. People age 21 and older who live in Washington state can enter to win at spaceneedle.com/60 by sharing a memory of the Space Needle in 200 words. Five people will be chosen to help paint and an additional 55 winners will be randomly selected for other prizes. Winners will be contacted April 18.