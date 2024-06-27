Despite Supreme Court ruling, the future of emergency abortions is still unclear for US women
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court did not settle the debate over whether federal law requires hospitals to stabilize pregnant patients with emergency abortions on Wednesday, despite saying Idaho hospitals can provide abortions in medical emergencies even with the state’s restrictions. The court delivered a 6-3 procedural ruling that left key questions still lingering about whether states can ban doctors from providing emergency abortions that save a woman from serious infection or organ loss. Health and legal experts say Thursday’s ruling by a deeply divided Supreme Court does nothing to protect pregnant women in other states with strict abortion bans, and could prompt those states to push back more on the federal law.