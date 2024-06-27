Female capybara goes to Florida as part of a breeding program for the large South American rodents

WEST PALM BEACH (AP) — A female capybara has arrived at a Florida zoo as part of a breeding program to bolster the population of the large South American rodents. Iyari the 10-month-old capybara went to the Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society in May from the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance. She’s in a mixed-species habitat while zoo workers slowly introduce her to the park’s 2-year-old male capybara, Zeus. Capybara gestation is about five months with an average litter of four. Palm Beach Zoo officials aren’t sure when to expect baby capybaras. They say it will all depend on how long it takes Iyari and Zeus to get to know each other.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.