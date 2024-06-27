School’s out and NYC migrant families face a summer of uncertainty

NEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of migrant families in New York City are facing a summer of uncertainty for their school-aged children. The city limits migrant families to 60 days in a shelter before they need to reapply or secure their own housing. That means navigating their children’s educational needs even during the summer. Damien Carchipulla’s mother Kimberly hopes the family isn’t pulled too far from the 6-year-old’s school in Harlem because he is set to attend a summer program there. School officials say less than half of migrant students were able to remain at the same shelter and school during the school year.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.