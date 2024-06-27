UN Security Council demands Iran-backed Yemen rebels halt their attacks on ships in Mideast waters

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has demanded that Yemen’s Houthi rebels halt all attacks on ships and urged that disruptions to maritime security be addressed, without mentioning the link between the Iran-backed rebels and the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. Thursday’s resolution, which also extended the requirement that U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres report monthly on the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, was approved by a 12-0 vote, with Russia, China and Algeria abstaining. Shipping has reduced drastically through the route crucial to Asian, Middle East and European markets in a campaign the Houthis say will continue as long as the war rages in the Gaza Strip.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.