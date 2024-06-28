Frank Bensel makes hole-in-one on back-to-back shots at the U.S. Senior Open

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Frank Bensel turned up a pair of aces on back-to-back holes in the second round of the U.S. Senior Open. The 56-year-old Floridian holed out on the fourth and fifth holes on Friday morning. While consecutive holes-in-one are exceedingly rare, it’s also unusual for a course to have par-3’s on two straight holes. But that’s the setup at the Newport Country Club this week. Even with the aces, Bensel has had a tough time at the seaside course. He opened the day at 4 over and had back-to-back bogeys to follow up his aces.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.