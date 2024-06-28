Lawsuit challenges Ohio law banning foreign nationals from donating to ballot campaigns

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A prominent Democratic law firm has filed suit in Ohio against a ban on foreign nationals and green card holders contributing to state ballot campaigns. Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed the prohibition June 2, after lawmakers coupled it with legislation assuring Democratic President Joe Biden appears on this fall’s ballot. The ban comes on the heels of three ballot questions not going Republicans’ way. Plaintiffs, including two foreign nationals living in northeast Ohio and two nonprofits, argue HB 1 would “unconstitutionally impede public debate.” A Senate Republican spokesman said the lawsuit proves Democrats rely on donations from wealthy foreign nationals.

