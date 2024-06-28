What to know about Oklahoma’s top education official ordering Bible instruction in schools

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s top education official has sparked outrage among some civil rights groups over his directive that public schools immediately begin incorporating the Bible into classes for grades 5 through 12. Republican Ryan Walters issued the order on Thursday to school superintendents across the state. He says the state department will be monitoring implementation for the upcoming school year. It’s not clear if Walters has the legal authority to require school districts to teach about the Bible. State social studies standards already authorize the use of the Bible and other religious documents as instructional materials. Some legal experts say studying the Bible in public schools is perfectly fine, but that teachers must not engage in evangelism.

