4 killed after law enforcement pursuit ends in crash; driver suspected of DUI

UPLAND, Calif. (AP) — Four people were killed after a six-minute pursuit by law enforcement ended in a two-vehicle crash in Southern California. That is according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies began pursuing a driver who was suspected to be intoxicated around 1:45 a.m. Friday after the vehicle would not pull over during a traffic stop and failed to yield. The driver evaded the pursuing deputies, as well as a sheriff’s helicopter, at high speeds for six minutes. Deputies later discovered that the Hyundai had been reported stolen, and a loaded gun was found in the possession of one of the deceased.

