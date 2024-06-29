A San Francisco store is shipping LGBTQ+ books to states where they are banned

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A bookstore in San Francisco is sending boxes of LGBTQ+ books to parts of the country where they are banned. The effort at Fabulosa Books seeks to counter increasing attempts by conservative advocacy groups and lawmakers to get the materials out of public schools and libraries. The bookstore started sending the books in May and has mailed over 700 books to places where many of the bans have been implemented, including Florida, Texas, and Missouri. One recipient is a recently opened LGBTQ+ community center in Florida. nonprofit literature advocacy group PEN America says in a report that 30% of books that have been banned include LGBTQ+ characters or themes.

