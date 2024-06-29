Wimbledon 2024: Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff are taking over tennis

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — There is a real shift happening at the top of tennis, a youth movement that long seemed inevitable but never actually arrived until now. Play at Wimbledon begins Monday, and Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff are the players whose names are on everyone’s lips. Alcaraz is the defending men’s champion and owner of three Grand Slam titles at the age of 21. Sinner is the top-seeded man at Wimbledon. Swiatek is the top-seeded woman and just earned her fifth major trophy. Gauff is ranked No. 2 and won last year’s U.S. Open.

