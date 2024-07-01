California budgets up to $12 million for reparations bills, a milestone in atoning for racist legacy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a budget that includes up to $12 million for reparations legislation. The funding marks a milestone in the state’s efforts to atone for a legacy of racism and discrimination against Black Californians. The budget does not specify what programs the money would go toward. Lawmakers are not considering widespread direct payments to Black Californians this year. However, the state Legislature is weighing other proposals. Those include issuing a formal apology, creating an agency to administer reparations programs, and identifying families whose property was unjustly seized through eminent domain. Opponents say taxpayers should not have to have to pay to address policies and practices from a long time ago.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.