How to keep guns off Bourbon Street? Designate a police station as a school

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans officials say they will designate a police station in the city’s historic French Quarter as a vocational-technical school where officers receive training. The designation means carrying handguns will be forbidden within a 1,000-foot radius of the station — an area that includes much of bar-lined Bourbon Street and other areas known for drawing big crowds of tourists and locals. The move comes as a new law takes effect that does away with permit requirements for carrying concealed firearms. City officials had tried and failed to get lawmakers to exempt all or parts of New Orleans from that law.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.