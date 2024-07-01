Military horses bolt through London in scene reminiscent of runaway stampede in April

LONDON (AP) — The British Army says three runaway horses have been captured after bolting through the streets of central London. The incident Monday began when one horse was spooked by a bus and two others tossed their riders. The Army says one horse had minor injuries but didn’t require further treatment and neither soldier was injured. The scene was reminiscent of — but less chaotic — than an incident when five horses bolted in April and two were seriously injured. Two of the horses managed to make it to the River Thames about 1.5 miles from where they started.

