Much of New Mexico is under flood watch after 100 rescued from waters over weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Weather forecasters in New Mexico are warning that much of the state faces two more days of elevated threats of dangerous flooding. Flood waters over the weekend caused severe property damage in several areas, forced the rescues of 100 people and left parts of one town recently ravaged by wildfires covered in mud and debris. The body of one person was recovered from the Rio Grande in Albuquerque on Sunday, but it wasn’t immediately clear if the death was flood related. Most of central New Mexico remained under a flood watch into Tuesday, including Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Las Vegas and Ruidoso.

