Nepalese spiritual leader ‘Buddha Boy’ sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexual assault on minor

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A controversial spiritual leader known as “Buddha Boy” has been sentenced to a 10-year prison term for sexually assaulting a minor. A judge at the Sarhali District Court in southern Nepal sentenced Ram Bahadur Bamjan — believed by some to be the reincarnation of the founder of Buddhism — also ordered him to pay $3,700 in compensation to the victim. He was convicted by the court last week and arrested by police in January on charges of sexual assault and suspicion of involvement in the disappearance of at least four of his followers. The charges related to the disappearances are still pending trial.

