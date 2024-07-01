Simone Biles will return to the Olympics. Here’s who else made the USA Women’s Gymnastics team

Simone Biles is heading back to the Olympics with a few of her friends. Biles and 2020 Olympians Sunisa Lee, Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles are also part of the U.S. team that is heavily favored to win gold at the Paris Games. They are joined by 16-year-old newcomer Hezly Rivera, who performed well under pressure during the U.S. trials. Biles and company will spend the next several weeks ramping up for the Olympics, which begin with opening ceremonies on July 26.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.