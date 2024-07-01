Turkey’s president accuses opposition of stoking racism after anti-Syrian rioting erupts

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused opposition parties of stoking xenophobia and racism after residents in a neighborhood in central Turkey set Syrian-owned shops on fire. The rioting in the central Kayseri province late Sunday followed reports that a Syrian refugee there had allegedly sexually harassed a 7-year-old Syrian girl. Outraged residents overturned some cars and set shops ablaze, calling on Syrians to leave. The interior minister said 67 people were detained. On Monday, Erdogan blamed the violence on opposition parties that have been advocating a return of refugees. The violence against Syrians drew a backlash in opposition-held areas of northwestern Syria, including those controlled by Turkish-backed forces.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.