TV personality Carlos Watson testifies in his trial over collapse of startup Ozy Media

NEW YORK (AP) — Former TV host Carlos Watson has taken the witness stand in the criminal trial surrounding the collapse of his Ozy Media. He insisted Monday that he hadn’t schemed to con its backers. The former news and talk show host is the key defense witness in the federal trial, now in its second month. Watson and the now-defunct Ozy are accused of giving prospective investors and lenders phony financials, forged contracts and other false information that created a glowing image of a company that actually was on the rocks. Watson and Ozy Media have pleaded not guilty and sought to cast blame for any misrepresentations on a co-founder who pleaded guilty and testified against Watson.

