A Norwegian citizen has been arrested on suspicion of spying for China, a report says

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A media report in Norway says that a Norwegian citizen has been arrested on suspicion of spying for China. Norway’s news agency NTB on Tuesday quoted the Scandinavian country’s domestic security agency. The report said that the unidentified person was arrested Monday. The suspect will face a court hearing later Tuesday in Oslo. Norwegian domestic security agency PST wasn’t immediately available for comment. PST said in its annual threat assessment published in February that China “will be a significant intelligence threat in 2024.”

