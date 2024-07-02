A powerful summer storm sweeps through Balkans with hail, rain and winds causing damage and floods

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A powerful storm has swept through countries in the western Balkans after several days of sizzling temperatures, damaging houses, pulling out trees and flooding streets. Heavy rain, hail and strong winds tore through Slovenia on Monday before pushing east to pummel Croatia, Bosnia and Serbia. The storm sent temperatures plummeting in just several hours. Footage from the region showed rooftops and facades poked with holes from hail, trees falling on cars and roads turning into rivers in Serbia’s capital Belgrade and other cities.Authorities in Slovenia said emergency teams responded to dozens of calls while egg-sized hail and winds destroyed windshields on cars, damaged power lines and homes, gardens and farms.

