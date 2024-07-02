Black farmers’ association calls for Tractor Supply CEO’s resignation after company cuts DEI efforts

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Black Farmers Association is calling on Tractor Supply’s president and CEO to step down, days after the rural retailer announced that it would drop most of its corporate diversity and climate advocacy efforts. The resignation demand on Tuesday emerged as Tractor Supply faced a deepening backlash over its decision. In a public announcement last week, the company said it would eliminate all of its diversity, equity and inclusion roles, end sponsorships of “nonbusiness activities” like Pride festivals, and withdraw its goals for reducing carbon emissions. The move came after conservative activists spoke out against Tractor Supply’s work to be more socially inclusive and to curb climate change.

