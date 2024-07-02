Minnesota prosecutor provides most detailed account yet of shooting deaths of 3 first responders

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota prosecutor says police investigating a potential sexual abuse case in a Minneapolis suburb found themselves in a gunbattle against a well-armed resident in a darkened home while trying to protect seven children inside. The February shooting left two officers and a paramedic dead. Dakota County Attorney Kathryn Keena made the revelation Tuesday in a report. She concluded that the Burnsville officers who went to the home of Shannon Gooden were justified in using deadly force. Gooden was struck by one officer’s bullet. He died by suicide a few hours later. Seven children ages 5 to 15 were inside.

