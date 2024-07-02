Q&A: Emma Roberts talks ‘Space Cadet,’ her love of books, ‘Tell Me Lies’ and Kim Kardashian

Known for darker roles in Ryan Murphy’s “American Horror Story” franchise, Emma Roberts relished a change in tone for her new rom-com “Space Cadet,” which debuts July 4 on Prime Video. Roberts plays a bartender in Florida who receives a surprise acceptance to a NASA training program. The film’s director, Liz W. Garcia, says Roberts leans into a Goldie Hawn “Private Benjamin”-type archetype and was “brilliant.” Roberts is an executive producer on the movie. She spoke with The AP about other projects, including working with Kim Kardashian, being a boy mom, and her book club.

