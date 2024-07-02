Supreme Court to weigh whether regulators were heavy handed with flavored e-cigarette products

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is taking up an e-cigarette case. The high court agreed to consider Tuesday whether the Food and Drug Administration wrongly blocked the marketing of sweet flavored products amid a surge in vaping by young people. Vape companies argue the FDA unfairly denied more than a million applications to market fruit or candy flavored versions of nicotine-laced liquid that’s heated by the e-cigarette to create an inhalable aerosol. The case comes as the FDA undertakes a sweeping review after years of regulatory delays intended to bring scientific scrutiny to the multibillion-dollar vaping market, which includes thousands of flavored vapes that are technically illegal but are widely available in convenience stores, gas stations and vape shops.

