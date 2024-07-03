Indonesia dismisses its chief election commissioner over sexual assault

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s electoral commission has fired its chairman after finding him guilty of sexual assault following a complaint by an employee. The General Election Commission’s ethics council said its chairman, Hasyim Asyari, committed the assault in October and it had accepted the accuser’s complaint entirely. The woman worked at the commission’s office in The Hague, Netherlands, where she said Asyari during his visit asked her to come to his hotel room. It’s unclear whether the woman plans to file a case with the police.

