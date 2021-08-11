China sentences Canadian to 11 years in case tied to Huawei

AP National

By JOE McDONALD and NG HAN GUAN

Associated Press

DANDONG, China (AP) — A Chinese court has sentenced a Canadian entrepreneur to 11 years in prison in a spying case that has been linked to Beijing’s pressure campaign against Canada’s government. The sentencing of Michael Spavor Wednesday prompted an unusual joint show of support for Canada from the United States and 24 other governments. Spavor and a former Canadian diplomat were detained soon after an executive at Chinese tech giant Huawei was arrested at the Vancouver airport in 2018. U.S. authorities want Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou extradited to face charges of possible violations of trade sanctions on Iran. China says her case is political and has repeatedly demanded her release. It denies a direct connection to the Canadians’ trials, but Chinese officials frequently mention their fates together.