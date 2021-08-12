UK to send 600 troops to Kabul to help nationals leave

AP National

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s ministry of defense says it will send around 600 troops to Afghanistan on a short-term basis to help U.K. nationals leave the country amid increasing violence and deteriorating security. A ministry statement said the troops will provide protection and logistical support for the relocation of British nationals where required. They will also help speed up efforts to swiftly relocate to Britain interpreters and other Afghan staff who worked alongside U.K. forces in Afghanistan. The additional forces are expected to arrive in Kabul “over the coming days,” Thursday’s ministry statement said.