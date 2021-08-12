‘Green Garbage’ ads trashed by German election rivals

AP National

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s center-left Social Democratic Party has made an unusual show of solidarity with one of its biggest rivals by denouncing an advertising campaign targeting the environmentalist Greens. The ads that appeared in several German cities less than two months before the country’s national election feature a wilted version of the Green party’s sunflower symbol, phrases such as “climate socialism” and “eco terrorism,” and a hashtag that means “Green Garbage” in English. They were paid for by an organization whose leader supported the far-right Alternative for Germany in the past. The party denied involvement in the anti-Greens campaign. The Social Democrats’ general secretary tweeted, “Green garbage is right-wing trash. Democrats stick together.”