Police: 6 killed, including suspected shooter, in UK city

LONDON (AP) — Police in southwest England say six people were killed, including the suspected shooter, in the city of Plymouth in a “serious firearms incident” that wasn’t terror-related. Devon and Cornwall Police said in a statement on Twitter late Thursday that several other casualties were receiving treatment following the shooting. They declared a “critical incident” but did not provide details of what occurred in the Keyham district of the city. The area has been cordoned off. Officers found two women and two men dead. Another man, believed to be the offender, was also dead at the scene. Another woman was treated for gunshot wounds, but died later in a hospital.