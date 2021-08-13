Central America migrants disoriented by US expulsion flights

AP National

By SONIA PÉREZ D.

Associated Press

EL CEIBO, Guatemala (AP) — Hundreds of Central American migrants _ many families with young children _ expelled by the United States on flights deep into southern Mexico have been dropped this week at this remote jungle outpost on the Guatemalan border. They walk into Guatemala with children in their arms and their few possessions in plastic bags, pause to put the laces back into their shoes, disoriented by their sudden arrival in a third country in 24 hours. In part, that is the point. The new U.S. measure aims to dissuade them from trying to reach the U.S. border again. In El Ceibo, they find little more than roadside diners, a small shelter and suffocating 100-degree heat.