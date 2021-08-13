Federal judge leaves CDC evictions moratorium in place

AP National

By MARK SHERMAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge is refusing landlords’ request to put the Biden administration’s new eviction moratorium on hold, though she ruled that the freeze is illegal. U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich says her “hands are tied” by an appellate ruling from the last time courts considered the evictions moratorium in the spring. Alabama landlords who are challenging the moratorium are likely to appeal her Friday ruling. Friedrich wrote that the new temporary ban on evictions the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention imposed last week is substantially similar to the version she ruled was illegal in May.