Heat wave edges higher in southern Europe, fuels wildfires

By FRANCES D’EMILIO

ROME (AP) — Intense heat baking Italy is creeping northward towards the popular tourist destination of Florence while wildfires charred the country’s south, and Spain appears headed for an all-time record high temperature as a heat wave keeps southern Europe in a fiery hold. Italy saw temperatures in places upwards of 40 C (104 F), and Rome broiled. By late afternoon Friday, the heat in Florence reached 39 C (102 F). That city and Bologna also were issued alerts for Saturday by the health ministry. While southern Europe is known for its sunny, hot summers, scientists voice little doubt that climate change from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas is driving extreme events such as heat waves, droughts and wildfires.