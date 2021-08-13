Russia bus explosion kills 2, injures 17; cause under review

AP National

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian officials say a second person has died following an explosion on a city bus about 280 miles south of Moscow. They said Friday that the blast injured another 17 people. Authorities said Thursday’s explosion in Voronezh was caused by leaky gas equipment on the bus and no trace of chemical explosives was found. Russia’s top criminal investigation agency has opened a probe for possible charges of unsafe consumer services. But the company that operated the bus said the vehicle had a diesel engine and no gas equipment. The National Anti-Terrorist Committee says that all options are being considered and experts continue to analyze fragments of the bus.