Torrential rain in Japan causes more floods, mudslides

TOKYO (AP) — Torrential rain has triggered a mudslide and more floods across Japan, leaving three people presumed dead and forcing the evacuation of dozens of residents. Disaster officials say a mudslide early Sunday hit a house in Okaya City in the central Japanese prefecture of Nagano, burying eight residents. They say three of the people were presumed dead when rescue workers found them, two others were injured, and three were safe. On Friday, a mudslide in Nagasaki killed one person, injured another and left two others missing, while a separate mudslide in Hiroshima left one person seriously injured. Heavy rain has dumped on southwestern Japan since last week.