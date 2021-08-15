Asian shares slip amid pandemic, Afghanistan worries

AP National

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are slipping amid worries about surging coronavirus infections in the region, as well as concerns about the long-term impact from the Afghan government’s collapse. Benchmarks in Japan, Australia and China slipped, while trading was closed in South Korea for a holiday. Analysts said the slow vaccination rollouts in Asia are pushing down investor sentiments. Cases of COVID-19 are growing in Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines and Japan. Analysts said the Taliban sweeping into Afghanistan’s capital may feel like a faraway event, but will affect markets. Wall Street finished last week with small gains.