Hochul narrows search for New York’s lieutenant governor

AP National

By MICHAEL BALSAMO and MARINA VILLENEUVE

New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is considering two New York City Democrats for the lieutenant spot when she assumes the governor’s role later this month. That’s according to a person familiar with the matter tells The Associated Press who could not publicly discuss the internal deliberations and spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity. State Sens. Jamaal Bailey and Brian Benjamin are emerging as top candidates among several being vetted by Hochul and her team. In an interview on CBS’s “Face The Nation” on Sunday, Hochul said she’s narrowed her search to focus on candidates from New York City. Hochul is also considering naming Kathryn Garcia, who ran for New York City mayor and is a former city sanitation commissioner, as the director of state operations.