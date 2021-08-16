News groups seek to protect journalists in Afghanistan

AP National

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — News organizations are juggling safety concerns with the demands of a rapidly-changing story on the ground in Afghanistan. The Taliban’s swift takeover of the country has left some journalists and those who worked with them worried about reprisals. The Committee to Protect Journalists is dealing with hundreds of requests from journalists within the country seeking help for them and their families. CNN’s Clarissa Ward says the speed at which Kabul fell has taken many by surprise, even the Taliban themselves. News organizations are continually assessing security needs. A.G. Sulzberger, chairman and publisher of The New York Times, says in a memo that the developments have created a precarious and rapidly changing situation.