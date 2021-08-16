Nicole Kidman leads ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ on quite a trip

AP National

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Tune in to catch “Nine Perfect Strangers” and you’ll find drama and suspense. But star Nicole Kidman says you might also get some heady stuff. Like what is reality? Can we change it? The Hulu limited series is definitely ambitious, centering on nine troubled people attending a remote Northern California wellness retreat. Kidman plays Masha, the spa’s mysterious guru who has an unusual treatment method involving psychedelics. The series is adapted by David E. Kelley and John Henry Butterworth from Liane Moriarty’s 2018 novel. The cast is impressive, with Melissa McCarthy, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, Samara Weaving and Michael Shannon in the ensemble.