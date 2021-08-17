After years of suspicion, reckoning for high-flying R. Kelly

AP National

By TOM HAYS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Most people know him for “I Believe I Can Fly,” the 1996 sing-along hit that became an inspirational anthem played at school graduations, weddings and advertisements. Or possibly for a stinging parody by comedian Dave Chappelle. But starting this week, what prosecutors say was a not-so-secret dark side of R&B superstar R. Kelly will be presented in lurid detail for a New York City jury. The federal trial comes after years of frustration over failed attempts for justice in the case of the 54-year old Kelly’s. He’s vehemently denied any wrongdoing.