Indiana notifying 750K after COVID-19 tracing data accessed

AP National

By RICK CALLAHAN

Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana health officials say they are notifying nearly 750,000 residents that a cybersecurity company improperly accessed their personal data from the state’s online COVID-19 contact tracing survey. The Indiana Department of Health said Tuesday the state was notified July 2 that a company gained unauthorized access to data, including names, addresses, dates of birth and emails. Agency spokeswoman Megan Wade-Taxter says the nearly 750,000 Hoosiers whose data was accessed represent all of Indiana’s participants in its online COVID-19 contact tracing survey. State Health Commissioner Kris Box says the state does not collect Social Security information for the contact tracing program, and no medical information was obtained.