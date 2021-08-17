Race to become Malaysia’s next PM heats up as deadline looms

AP National

By EILEEN NG

Associated Press

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The race to become Malaysia’s next prime minister has intensified ahead of the king’s deadline for lawmakers to name their preferred candidate. King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah has ruled out a new general election because of the pandemic. The king’s role is largely ceremonial in Malaysia, but he appoints the person he believes has majority support in Parliament as prime minister. The selection process was set off by Monday’s resignation of Muhyiddin Yassin amid infighting in his alliance and public anger over a worsening COVID-19 surge. The race appeared to be between former Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri and opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim.