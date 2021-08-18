5 ways to prepare and pack for COVID-era travel

AP National

By SALLY FRENCH of NerdWallet

Preparing and packing for a trip is a different ballgame with all the changes in the travel world since the pre-pandemic days. For example, you’ll want to start thinking about masks like you do about packing clothes, so bring multiple ones with you. Plus, be prepared to prove your vaccination status for entering a foreign country or even eating out or visiting a gym domestically. You’ll also want to make sure your travel documentation is all squared away: Check your passport expiration date, apply for preapproved security clearance and do the math to find out if travel insurance makes sense for you.