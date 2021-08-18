Afghans plead for faster US evacuation from Taliban rule

AP National

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER and LOLITA C. BALDOR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Educated young women, former U.S. military translators and other Afghans most at-risk from the Taliban are appealing to the Biden administration to get them on evacuation flights. President Joe Biden and his top officials say the U.S. is working to speed up the evacuation, but they’re making no promises about how long it will last or how many desperate people it will fly to safety. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says, “We don’t have the capability to go out and collect large numbers of people.” He says evacuations will continue “until the clock runs out or we run out of capability.”